Supreme Court Collegium refuses requests of 3 High Court judges against their proposed transfers

July 13, 2023

The Supreme Court Collegium on July 12 found no merit in the reservations expressed by three High Court judges against their proposed transfers to other States.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud stood firm by its July 5 recommendations to transfer these judges. It said the transfers were proposed in the better administration of justice.

Delhi High Court judge, Justice Gaurang Kanth, had urged the Collegium to take back its proposal to shift him to the Calcutta High Court. The judge requested a transfer to Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan or any other neighbouring States.

In the second case, Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh of the Allahabad High Court asked for a transfer to nearby States like Delhi, Punjab Haryana, Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan. The Collegium had recommended his transfer to the Kerala High Court.

Finally, Justice Manoj Bajaj of the Punjab and Haryana High Court wanted to stay back instead of being transferred to Allahabad.

Refusing to budge in all three cases, the Collegium said it had given “thoughtful consideration” and did not find any merit in the requests.

