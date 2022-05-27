SC Collegium recommends transfer of six HC judges

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana. File photo. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

May 27, 2022 13:25 IST

:

The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana has recommended to the government to transfer or repatriate judges in six different high courts.

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah has been recommended for transfer from Andhra Pradesh High Court to Patna High Court; Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash from Orissa to Calcutta; Justice Subhasis Talapatra from Tripura to Orissa; Justice Lanusungkum Jamir from Manipur to Gauhati; Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court to Bombay High Court; and Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav from Madhya Pradesh to Delhi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The inter-State transfers of high court judges recommended by the Collegium takes further Chief Justice Ramana’s recent stress on inclusivity in judiciary. “The judiciary, as well as every other institution of our democracy, must mirror the social and geographical diversity of the country,” the CJI had said recently.

Last year had also seen probably one of the largest shuffles in the higher judiciary in recent times. The Supreme Court Collegium had transferred judges from across 14 of a total 25 High Courts in the country.

The Collegium recommendations in 2021 had covered the transfers of judges from the High Courts of Allahabad, Bombay, Calcutta, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Madras, Orissa, Patna, Punjab and Haryana, Rajasthan and Telangana. There were multiple transfer recommendations from the same High Court.