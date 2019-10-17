SC Collegium recommends transfer of Patna High Court CJ and Justice Rakesh Kumar

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of Patna High Court judge Rakesh Kumar, who had recently courted controversy following his stinging observations over alleged corruption in the judiciary, to the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The Collegium has also recommended transfer of Patna High Court Chief Justice A.P. Sahi to the Madras High Court as its chief justice.

The apex court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, held a meeting this week and decided to recommend the transfer of Chief Justice Sahi and Justice Kumar.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on October 15, 2019, has decided to recommend transfer of Justice Rakesh Kumar, Judge, Patna High Court to Andhra Pradesh High Court,” a statement uploaded on the apex court website said.

Justice Kumar had made stinging observations over the alleged corruption in judiciary and had ordered a CBI probe and an inquiry by the Patna district judge into how a former IAS officer, whom he had denied anticipatory bail in a corruption case last year, was granted regular bail by a trial court.

Justice Kumar had also directed that copies of his August 28 order be sent to the Chief Justice of India, the apex court Collegium and the Prime Minister’s Office besides the Union Law Ministry.

Later, a full bench of the Patna High Court, headed by Chief Justice A.P. Sahi, had set aside Justice Kumar’s order, terming it as an instance of judicial and administrative overreach and a complete nullity.

Justice Kumar was divested of his judicial work by the high court administration on the day he had passed the order. However, a day later his judicial work was restored by a special 11-judge bench.