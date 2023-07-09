HamberMenu
SC Collegium recommends transfer of Justice Sam Koshy to Telangana HC

The collegium, also comprising Justices S K Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai and Surya Kant, took the decision at a meeting held on July 9.

July 09, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Supreme Court Collegium recommended transfer of Chhattisgarh High Court Judge P Sam Koshy to Telangana High Court. Photo: highcourt.cg.gov.in

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on July 9 recommended transferring Chhattisgarh High Court judge P Sam Koshy to the Telangana High Court.

Justice Koshy had sought his transfer out of the state of Chhattisgarh.  Acceding to his request, on July 5, the collegium proposed his transfer to the High Court of Madhya Pradesh.

“Mr Justice Koshy has, however, requested for a transfer to any High Court other than the High Court of Madhya Pradesh. Mr Justice Koshy has volunteered for a transfer out of Chhattisgarh.

“On reconsideration of the recommendation made by this Collegium yesterday, the Collegium resolves to recommend that he be transferred to the High Court for the State of Telangana, instead of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh,” the collegium said in a resolution.

It said it is recommending the transfer of Justice Koshy to the Telangana High Court bearing in mind that this would enrich the composition of that high court.

