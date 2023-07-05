SC Collegium recommends Telangana, Kerala Chief Justices to Supreme Court

July 05, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Supreme Court Collegium on July 5 recommended Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Kerala High Court Chief Justice S. Venkatanarayana Bhatti for appointment as Supreme Court judges.

The two recommendations are the first after Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant joined the Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud. The other members are Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjeev Khanna.

Justice Bhuyan was appointed judge of the Gauhati High Court on October 17, 2011. He is the seniormost judge of his parent High Court. He has been serving as the Chief Justice Telangana from June 28 last year.

“During his long tenure as a judge of the High Court, Mr. Justice Bhuyan has acquired significant experience in diverse fields of law. He has acquired specialisation and domain knowledge in the law of taxation. He has also served as a judge of the Bombay High Court dealing with a wide spectrum of cases, including taxation. His judgments cover wide-ranging issues pertaining to law and justice. Mr. Justice Ujjal Bhuyan is a judge with a good reputation for integrity and competence,” the Collegium resolution read.

Justice Bhatti was appointed judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on April 12, 2013 and is the seniormost in his parent High Court.

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh does not have any representation on the Bench of the Supreme Court since August 2022.

He was transferred to the High Court of Kerala in March 2019 and is presently serving as Chief Justice there since June 1, 2023.

The Collegium noted that Justice Bhatti’s judgments with a myriad range of issues from multiple branches of law “stand testimony to his legal acumen and competence”.

The current judicial strength of the Supreme Court stands at 31 judges. Justice K.V. Viswanathan was the last entrant to the top court’s Bench, which has a total sanctioned strength of 34.

The judicial vacancies in the Supreme Court would increase with the retirement of Justice Krishna Murari on July 8. As of now, 15 Benches function in the Supreme Court every day.

