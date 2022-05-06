SC Collegium recommends names for HC judges

Names of seven advocates put forth for position of Delhi HC judges

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of seven advocates as judges of the Delhi High Court and an equal number of judicial officers as judges in the Patna High Court.

An advocate has been proposed for judgeship in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The recommendations were made by the Collegium led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana in a meeting held on May 4.

The advocates who have been approved for elevation as judges in the Delhi High Court are Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Datta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth and Saurabh Banerjee.

The judicial officers recommended for appointment as judges in the Patna High Court are Shailendra Singh, Arun Kumar Jha, Jitendra Kumar, Alok Kumar Pandey, Sunil Dutta Mishra, Chandra Prakash Singh and Chandra Shekhar Jha.

The advocate proposed for judicial appointment in the Andhra Pradesh High Court is Mehabub Subhani Shaik alias S.M. Subhani.