SC Collegium recommends names for appointment as judges of Madras, Karnataka and Allahabad High Courts

January 19, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of lawyers and judicial officers to the High Courts of Madras, Karnataka and Allahabad.

In resolutions published on Thursday, the Collegium led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud approved the proposal for the elevation of advocates Vijaykumar Adagouda Patil, Rajesh Rai Kallangala and Tajali Moulasab Nadaf as judges of the Karnataka High Court.

It also recommended to the government the names of nine lawyers — Prashant Kumar, Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi, Manish Kumar Nigam, Manjive Shukla, Anish Kumar Gupta, Nand Prabha Shukla, Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal, Kshitij Shailendra and Vinod Diwakar — for elevation to the Allahabad High Court.

The Collegium has recommended three judicial officers and five advocates for elevation as judges of the Madras High Court. The judicial officers are Periyasamy Vadamalai, Ramachandran Kalaimathi and K. Govindarajan Thilakavadi. The advocates are Venkatachari Lakshminarayanan, Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, Pillaipakkam Bahukutumbi Balaji, Ramaswamy Neelakandan and Kandhasami Kulandaivelu Ramakrishnan.