SC Collegium recommends judge from Ladakh for his first High Court Chief Justiceship

Justice Tashi Rabstan to be appointed Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalya

Published - July 12, 2024 12:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Justice Tashi Rabstan is currently serving as the seniormost puisne judge in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. ladakh.gov.in

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday recommended Justice Tashi Rabstan to be appointed Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalya.

Justice Rabstan would be the first Chief Justice from the region of Ladakh which has otherwise little or no representation among the judges of the High Court and no representation at all so far in the office of Chief Justice.

He is currently serving as the seniormost puisne judge in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Collegium recommended Justice K.R. Shriram, a senior Judge of the Bombay High Court, for appointment as Madras High Court Chief Justice.

Justice G.S. Sandhawalia, from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was recommended for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar, seniormost puisne Judge of the Bombay High Court, was recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the High Court of Kerala.

The Collegium suggested Justice Rajiv Shakdher to be appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh. Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao, the current Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, was recommended for transfer as Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court.

Justice Manmohan, currently the Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, was recommended to be appointed as its regular Chief Justice.

The Collegium resolution addressed existing vacancies in the office of Chief Justices in the High Courts of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Madras and Kerala and those likely to arise in the office of Chief Justices of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and Meghalaya.

