SC Collegium recommends elevation of five judges as Chief Justices

A view of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

May 17, 2022 15:14 IST

Besides, Chief Justice of Telangana Satish Chandra Sharma has been recommended for a transfer to Delhi High Court.

The collegium recommended the elevation of Delhi High Court judge Justice Vipin Sanghi as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand. It also recommended elevation of two judges from Bombay High Court — Justices Amjad A. Sayed and S.S. Shinde — as Himachal Pradesh Chief Justice, and Rajasthan Chief Justice respectively.

The collegium recommended the elevation of Gujarat High Court judge Rashmin M. Chhaya as Gauhati Chief Justice.

Telangana High Court judge Ujjal Bhuyan has been recommended as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Chief Justice. Justice Bhuyan's parent High Court is Gauhati.

The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana and comprises senior-most judges Justices U.U. Lalit, A.M. Khanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud and L. Nageswara Rao as its members.