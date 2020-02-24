National

SC collegium recommends appointment of three judicial officers as judges of J&K HC

File photo of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

File photo of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Vinod Chatterji Koul, Sanjay Dhar and Puneet Gupta have been elevated as judges

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of three judicial officers as Judges of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The officers are — Vinod Chatterji Koul, Sanjay Dhar and Puneet Gupta.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde, in a meeting on February 19, also recommended the proposal for elevation of Satya Gopal Chattopadhyay, judicial officer, as a Judge of the Tripura High Court.

Besides, it approved the proposal for elevation of advocate Ahanthem Bimol Singh as a Judge of the Manipur High Court.

Apart from CJI Bobde, justices N.V. Ramana, Arun Mishra, R.F. Nariman and R. Banumathi are part of the new five-judge collegium.

Printable version | Feb 24, 2020 3:42:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sc-collegium-recommends-appointment-of-three-judicial-officers-as-judges-of-jk-hc/article30902881.ece

