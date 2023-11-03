SC Collegium proposes new Chief Justices for three High Courts

November 03, 2023 05:50 am | Updated 05:50 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Thursday recommended to the government the appointment of three new Chief Justices to the High Courts of Uttarakhand, Orissa, and Meghalaya.

The Collegium has largely followed the norms of merit, seniority, and integrity of the judges in its recommendations.

It has recommended the appointment of Justice Ritu Bahri as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, an office that has been vacant Justice Vipin Sanghi retired on October 26. Justice Bahri is the senior puisne judge of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, and has been serving on the Bench since August 16, 2010.

The Collegium has proposed Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa, a post that has been vacant since October 3 following the retirement of Justice Subhasis Talapatra. Justice Singh is the senior puisne judge in the Patna High Court.

Justice S. Vaidyanathan of the Madras High Court has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court. The post of the Meghalaya top judge became vacant with the retirement of Justice Sanjib Banerjee on November 1.

The Collegium, in its resolution, noted that while recommending Justice Vaidyanathan’s name, it has taken into consideration the fact that the “Madras High Court which is one of the largest High Courts in the country, is presently represented by only one Chief Justice among the Chief Justices of the High Courts”.