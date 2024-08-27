SC closes ED plea over summons to Collectors

The Supreme Court on Tuesday drew to a close a petition filed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) challenging a Madras High Court decision staying the summons issued to several District Collectors in Tamil Nadu to appear in person for questioning and hand over official records to aid a money laundering investigation linked to illegal sand mining in the State.

A Bench headed by Justice Bela Trivedi said the State has already supplied most of the documents sought by the ED, and the remaining would be passed within a week.

The ED had said it had handed over to the State a list of 36 documents. The State replied that it would supply the records within the next seven days.

The apex court had insisted that the four Collectors of Vellore, Ariyalur, Karur and Trichy appear in person before the ED. The court had insisted on the Collectors’ personal presence at the ED office despite submissions made by both the Tamil Nadu government and the officials to exempt them.

Justice Trivedi had said their conduct showed scant respect for the apex court’s order on February 27 to appear in person before the ED on whatever date it summoned them.

The Bench had explained that 50(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act empowered the ED to summon “any person” whose attendance was considered necessary for giving evidence or production of records in the course of “any investigation or proceeding” under the statute.

Section 50(3) mandated that the individual summoned was “bound to attend in person or through authorised agents” and would be required to make truthful statements and produce the required documents.

