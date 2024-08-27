GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC closes ED plea over summons to Collectors

Published - August 27, 2024 11:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court on Tuesday drew to a close a petition filed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) challenging a Madras High Court decision staying the summons issued to several District Collectors in Tamil Nadu to appear in person for questioning and hand over official records to aid a money laundering investigation linked to illegal sand mining in the State.

A Bench headed by Justice Bela Trivedi said the State has already supplied most of the documents sought by the ED, and the remaining would be passed within a week.

The ED had said it had handed over to the State a list of 36 documents. The State replied that it would supply the records within the next seven days.

The apex court had insisted that the four Collectors of Vellore, Ariyalur, Karur and Trichy appear in person before the ED. The court had insisted on the Collectors’ personal presence at the ED office despite submissions made by both the Tamil Nadu government and the officials to exempt them.

Justice Trivedi had said their conduct showed scant respect for the apex court’s order on February 27 to appear in person before the ED on whatever date it summoned them.

The Bench had explained that 50(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act empowered the ED to summon “any person” whose attendance was considered necessary for giving evidence or production of records in the course of “any investigation or proceeding” under the statute.

Section 50(3) mandated that the individual summoned was “bound to attend in person or through authorised agents” and would be required to make truthful statements and produce the required documents.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.