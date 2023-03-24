ADVERTISEMENT

SC clarifies ‘mere membership’ of banned organisation will make person criminally liable under UAPA

March 24, 2023 11:07 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - New Delhi

The court held that a person who continues to be a member of a banned organisation despite knowing it to be unlawful deserves to be liable.

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court, on March 24, 2023, clarified that ‘mere membership’ of a banned organisation will make a person criminally liable under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The Bench led by Justice M.R. Shah was deciding a 2014 reference on the question regarding the reading down of Section 10(a)(i) of the UAPA earlier by three judgments of the Supreme Court.

The court held that a person who continues to be a member of a banned organisation despite knowing it to be unlawful deserves to be liable. There is no “chilling effect” on the fundamental right of such a person.

The court said that the earlier judgments were made on the basis of American laws. The Centre was not heard despite the huge ramifications involved.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehra, in a submission after the pronouncement of the judgment, thanked the court for the huge relief given to the cause of protection of the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

