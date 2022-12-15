SC cites Bihar hooch tragedy to caution Punjab

December 15, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Bihar hooch tragedy came up in the Supreme Court on Thursday as a wake-up call for the Punjab government on how the poor will suffer if the rampant brewing and sale of illicit liquor are not stopped in time.

The tragedy in Saran district has claimed several lives with the death toll likely to go up, reports informed.

A Bench led by Justice M.R. Shah has been hearing a petition on the unbridled flow of illicit liquor in the border State of Punjab.

"Have you seen Bihar today… this is what we want to avoid," the court said orally.

The apex court has been highlighting how the manufacture, sale, consumption and the deaths caused by hooch was closely linked to poverty.

“People who take it [spurious liquor] are poor labourers after a hard day’s work to ease their pain… This is very unfortunate,” Justice Shah had observed recently.

Spurious liquor does not bother the rich, the court had said in a hearing.

"Who do you think are the consumers of spurious liquor? The person who drinks expensive whisky? It is the poor," Justice Shah had observed.

The court has said that the spread of illicit liquor mafia would not have been possible without the active connivance of politicians, the police and authorities.

In the previous hearing, the court had said spurious liquor and drug problem run the risk of “finishing off” the youth of the border State of Punjab and then the entire country.

The court had asked Punjab to issue circulars making the local police responsible for the presence of spurious liquor making units. The court had found that hardly any chargesheets were filed on the thousands of excise cases registered in Punjab.

