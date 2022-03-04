SC calls for ‘monkey scarers’ for peace in judges’ bungalows in Lutyens

Tender wants services of ‘housekeeping agencies’ in Delhi, National Capital Region to curb the menace

Tender wants services of ‘housekeeping agencies’ in Delhi, National Capital Region to curb the menace

The Supreme Court is in search of talent to “scare” off monkeys trespassing into its judges’ bungalows at leafy Lutyens in the Capital. The court issued an official tender for “monkey scarers”, whose services would be required on a moment’s notice if simians dare to disturb the peace and tranquillity which reigns inside the sprawling grounds of the bungalows. “The approximate numbers of bungalows are 35 to 40 situated within radius of three to four km from the Supreme Court of India and monkey scarers will be deployed as per the requirements or as and when required,” the notice published on Thursday clarified. The court’s notice has specified that it wants reputed “housekeeping agencies” in Delhi and the National Capital Region with manpower enough to scare off monkeys. The service period would be for six months, but if the monkeys persist, it may be extended. “The contract may be extended for a further period if the services are found to be satisfactory and as per requirements,” the court made its point.

Perennial problem

Delhi has a perennial problem with the vaulting ambitions of the simian race. Monkeys are usually seen, amidst screams of surprise from unsuspecting passers-by, roaming around in the corridors of the centres of power in the Capital. Though several calculated attempts have been made to rehabilitate outside Delhi, they always tend to return.