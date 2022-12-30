SC bats for accident victims from marginalised sections

December 30, 2022 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Physical disabilities caused by motor accident injuries to persons belonging to marginalised sections of the society will add to the severe discrimination they already face, the Supreme Court has said in a judgment.

"It is almost universally seen that persons from marginalised backgrounds often face an additional layer of discrimination due to bodily disabilities. This is because persons from marginalised sections of the society already face severe discrimination due to a lack of social capital, and a new disability more often than not compounds to such discrimination," a Bench of Justices Krishna Murari and S. Ravindra Bhat observed in its recent verdict.

The Bench said road accident compensation awarded by courts in such cases should be substantial enough to at least restore the victims to the position they were in before the mishap.

"In such circumstances, to preserve the essence of justice, it becomes the duty of the court to at the very least restore the claimant as best as possible to the position he was in before the occurrence of the disability, and to do so must award compensation in a liberal manner," Justice Murari, who wrote the judgment, observed.

Socio-economic background

While awarding compensation in cases of permanent disability caused to claimants, the courts must look at the case in totality, and must consider the socio-economic background of the claimants, the court directed.

The court was considering the case of a scrap dealer who was left with 70% permanent disability when the public transport bus he was travelling in met with an accident as a result of rash driving. The apex court ordered the State Road Transport Corporation to pay ₹38.7 lakh as compensation to the man, while noting that he came from an economically weaker section of the society.

"While no material compensation can completely negate the trauma and suffering that the injured and his family faces, the law only knows the language of monetary compensation in such cases. It then becomes the duty of the court to translate the provisions of monetary compensation into a fabrication that helps the injured and his family in coping with their loss," the court said.