Supreme Court asks West Bengal to come clean on ‘civic volunteers’, whether the hiring was a ‘nice’ form of conferring political patronage

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) directed the West Bengal government to come clean on the “source of authority” by which civic volunteers like RG Kar rape and murder case accused Sanjay Roy was employed, especially in sensitive areas such as schools and hospitals. Junior doctors in Kolkata continue their protest over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at the city’s R.G Kar Medical College and Hospital in August.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, heading a three-judge Bench, said employing political acolytes and sympathisers as ‘civic volunteers’ could be a “nice process of conferring political patronage on people who are totally unverified”.

The court turned the spotlight on the role of civic volunteers in West Bengal after senior advocate Karuna Nundy, appearing for junior doctors, drew the Bench’s attention to the “band of civilians” entrusted with policing powers under the Rattirer Sathi scheme.

Ms. Nundy submitted that, rather than disbanding them, the State has doubled down on the recruitments.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for West Bengal government, flatly denied the claim of Ms. Nundy. He said the government has stopped the recruitment of ‘civic volunteers’, and is currently hiring security personnel under the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act of 2005, which is a Central law. The personnel are procured from licensed security agencies as in every other State in the country.

Mr. Dwivedi said Sanjay Roy was recruited on the basis of a police notification. He had not even been “posted” at the RG Kar at the time of the murder and rape of the junior doctor on August 9. The CBI chargesheet has accused him of offences under Sections 63 (rape), 66 (causing death of a woman while committing rape or leaving her in a persistent vegetative state) and 103(1) (murder). The offences are punishable by either life imprisonment or death penalty.

“How many such civic volunteers do you have in West Bengal?” the Chief Justice asked Mr. Dwivedi.

Ms. Nundy replied that it was “1,514 in the last count”.

The Chief Justice asked how these people were recruited and who had hired them.

At this point, advocate Vrinda Grover countered Mr. Dwivedi’s submission that Roy was not posted at RG Kar. “He was… and he had cases against him, particularly of domestic violence,” Ms. Grover said.

One of the lawyers alleged that police stations in West Bengal were “run by these civic volunteers”.

The top court directed the West Bengal government to file a detailed affidavit on the “source of authority” for recruitment of civic volunteers in the State; the modalities followed in their recruitment; the qualification required for recruitment; the process by which their antecedents are verified; the institutions in which the civic volunteers are assigned duties; and the payments made to them and the budgetary outlays in that regard.

The court ordered the State to disclose the steps taken to ensure that civic volunteers did not operate in sensitive institutions such as hospitals and schools.

It also sought information from the State on whether any civic volunteers were attached to police stations or were deployed with work in connection with police stations and investigation of crimes.

Meanwhile, the CBI informed the top court that an Additional Sessions Judge in Sealdah has scheduled the framing of charges against Roy for November 4. The Central agency informed the court through its fifth status report that investigation into the alleged involvement of “others” in the rape and murder was under way. A separate probe into the allegations of financial fraud was also on.

