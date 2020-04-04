SC asks that Juvenile Justice Boards take steps to release those incarcerated without valid reasons on bail

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs) across the country should take steps to release children alleged to be in conflict with law on bail, unless there are clear and valid reasons, in light of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

A Bench led by Justice L. Nageswara Rao, taking suo motu cognisance of the issue, directed JJBs and children's courts to “proactively consider whether a child or children should be kept in the CCI considering the best interest, health and safety concerns”.

It ordered videoconferencing or online sittings for the speedy disposal of juvenile cases. The court ordered counselling services to be provided for children in observation homes.

“It is important to consider that violence, including sexual violence may be exacerbated in contexts of anxiety and stress produced by lockdown and fear of the disease. JJBs would need to monitor the situation in the observation homes on a regular basis,” the court ordered.