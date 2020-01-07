National

SC asks Solicitor General to examine plea on notes with ‘anti-India’ slogans in J&K

A view of Supreme Court of India in New Delhi.

A view of Supreme Court of India in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

more-in

“This is a matter of national interest,” says Chief Justice of India

The Supreme Court has asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to look into a petition seeking a court-monitored CBI investigation into alleged RBI exchange of currency notes worth ₹30 crore believed to have been stamped with separatist slogans on them.

Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde on Tuesday, the petitioner-in-person, Satish Bhardwaj, said a ‘separatist group’ called Kashmir Graffiti made a statement on social media networking site Facebook that they stamped the currency notes with slogans in August 2013.

Mr. Bhardwaj said that to his best knowledge and according to media reports, the notes were “defaced” with “seditious and anti-India” slogans. The group had even posted a video of it on YouTube, Mr. Bhardwaj claimed.

He said the currency notes were exchanged at the Jammu branch of the RBI.

“This is a matter of national interest,” Chief Justice Bobde addressed Mr. Mehta, who was specially summoned for the case.

When the court asked whether it should issue a formal notice in the matter, Mr. Mehta said he would first look into the allegations made by Mr. Bhardwaj in the petition.

Mr. Bhardwaj said he had been filing RTI applications with the Reserve Bank of India for clarity on the alleged exchange, but the central banker had been “vague” in its replies.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Jammu and Kashmir
New Delhi
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2020 2:12:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sc-asks-solicitor-general-to-examine-plea-on-notes-with-anti-india-slogans-in-jk/article30502149.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY