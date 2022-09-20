SC asks Patna HC to hear plea on OBC quota in Bihar civic polls

In December 2021, the top court had ruled that reservation for OBCs in local bodies would not be allowed unless the government fulfilled the triple test laid down in its 2010 order

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
September 20, 2022 01:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court of India. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Patna High Court to take up at an early date a plea seeking direction to the Bihar government to implement reservation for OBCs in local bodies by fulfilling the triple test laid down by it.

In December 2021, the top court had ruled that reservation for OBCs in local bodies would not be allowed unless the government fulfilled the triple test laid down in its 2010 order.

Explained | OBC reservation across India, its history and challenges

The triple test required the State government to set up a dedicated commission to gather data on the backwardness of OBCs in every local body, specify the proportion of reservation in each local body in light of the commission's recommendations, and ensure that such reservation does not exceed 50% of the total seats reserved for SC/ST/OBC together.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Hima Kohli noted that the municipal elections were due in October in the State and said it would be appropriate if the High Court took up the petition at an early date.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app