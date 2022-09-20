SC asks Patna HC to hear plea on OBC quota in Bihar civic polls

The Hindu Bureau September 20, 2022 04:19 IST

In December 2021, the top court had ruled that reservation for OBCs in local bodies would not be allowed unless the government fulfilled the triple test laid down in its 2010 order

Supreme Court of India. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

In December 2021, the top court had ruled that reservation for OBCs in local bodies would not be allowed unless the government fulfilled the triple test laid down in its 2010 order

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Patna High Court to take up at an early date a plea seeking direction to the Bihar government to implement reservation for OBCs in local bodies by fulfilling the triple test laid down by it. In December 2021, the top court had ruled that reservation for OBCs in local bodies would not be allowed unless the government fulfilled the triple test laid down in its 2010 order. Explained | OBC reservation across India, its history and challenges The triple test required the State government to set up a dedicated commission to gather data on the backwardness of OBCs in every local body, specify the proportion of reservation in each local body in light of the commission's recommendations, and ensure that such reservation does not exceed 50% of the total seats reserved for SC/ST/OBC together. A Bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Hima Kohli noted that the municipal elections were due in October in the State and said it would be appropriate if the High Court took up the petition at an early date.



Our code of editorial values