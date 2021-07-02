SC asks medical counselling panel to respond to NEET aspirants’ plea

Petition alleges ‘unjust delay’ in announcement of counselling schedule for NEET-MDS 2021

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to respond to a plea by NEET aspirants alleging “unjust and infinite delay” in the announcement of the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and Masters of Dental Surgery courses (NEET-MDS) 2021.

A Bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and M.R. Shah issued notice after the petition complained that there had been no updates about the counselling process. The exam was held way back in December 2020.

The petition said “umpteen efforts” were made to get in touch with the authorities and elicit a response on the counselling schedule, but to no avail.

The plea also flagged the issue of simultaneously conducting the counselling for NEET-PG and NEET-MDS.

“It will be unrealistic to organise the counselling for both the examinations together, as it would infinitely delay the counselling for the NEET-MDS candidates and would cause undue hardship to the NEET-MDS aspirants,” the aspirants said.

The petition asked the court to intervene and direct the MCC to release the counselling dates at the earliest and not later than three weeks.