SC asks Maharashtra govt. to reply on handing over Palghar lynching case to CBI

The State government had earlier told the court that it was ready to have the CBI investigate the case

April 13, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A scene outside Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters, in New Delhi. File

A scene outside Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave two weeks to Maharashtra government to apprise the court about its stance on directly handing over the Palghar lynching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, the counsel for the State government said he was still awaiting instructions from the Maharashtra government on transfer of the case.

The State government had earlier told the court that it was ready to have the CBI investigate the case.

However, the court had asked the State why it could not then directly approach the Central agency.

“What stops the State government from handing over the case to the CBI?” advocate Balaji Srinivasan, for the petitioners, asked the court.

“We have already written to the State government. We are waiting for instructions,” the State counsel told the Bench, seeking two weeks’ time.

The court subsequently adjourned the case by a fortnight.

The Maharashtra government had previously told the Supreme Court that it was ready to hand over to the CBI the investigation into the alleged lynching of three people, including two seers.

The State government had told the apex court that the Maharashtra Police has punished “delinquent” policemen for dereliction of duties in the alleged lynching incident.

The petitions were filed by the family of the deceased, including one by seers of Shri Panch Dashban Juna Akhara.

