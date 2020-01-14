National

SC asks lawyers to decide on issues in Sabarimala case

more-in

Supreme Court lawyers for a senior member of the Pandalam royal family, believed by worshippers to be the foster-family of Sabarimala temple deity Lord Ayyappa, are expected to take part in a conference scheduled for January 17 to re-frame issues to be argued before a nine-judge Constitution Bench. The Bench will to examine the legality of certain “essential” religious practices.

The nine-judge Bench, led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde, has directed the Supreme Court Secretary-General to co-ordinate with some senior advocates and convene a meeting on January 17 of all lawyers who would appear before the Bench.

The lawyers would re-frame or add questions to those referred to the Bench by a five-judge Review Bench in the Sabarimala case on November 14, 2019.

Senior advocate K. Radhakrishnan, appearing for Pandalam family member Raja Raja Varma, submitted before the nine-judge Bench that the temple was an “unincorporated” entity with its own essential practices, which had been followed since time immemorial. Mr. Varma’s application said he was duty-bound to protect the “essential practices” of the temple.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 12:55:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sc-asks-lawyers-to-decide-on-issues-in-sabarimala-case/article30562327.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY