SC asks J&K govt. to respond to plea challenging detention of Saifuddin Soz

Saifuddin Soz. File

Saifuddin Soz. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The former Union Minister Saifuddin has been detained since August 5, 2019

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to respond to a petition challenging the house arrest/detention of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Saifuddin Soz for the past 10 months.

The habeas corpus petition filed by his wife Mumtazunnisa Soz sought to know his whereabouts.

A virtual court Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra asked the Union Territory government to reply in two weeks.

Mr. Soz has been detained since August 5, 2019 when the special rights given to Kashmiri people under Article 370 was abrogated and the State of Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

“Ten months have passed since his first detention, and he is yet to be informed of his grounds of detention. All efforts by him to obtain a copy of the detention order(s) have been of no avail due to the illegal, arbitrary exercise of powers by the government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” the petition, filed through advocate Sunil Fernandes, said.

It said his detention was wholly contrary and perverse to the constitutional safeguards laid down under the right to life and personal liberty, as well as the law on preventive detention.

“Not only does it attract the vice of unconstitutionality, it is also in stark contravention of the statutory scheme of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978,” the petition said.

