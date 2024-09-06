GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC asks Himachal Pradesh HC collegium to reconsider names of two judicial officers for elevation as Judges

The apex court observed that the High Court Chief Justice could not individually reconsider a recommendation and it could only be done by a High Court collegium, acting collectively.

Published - September 06, 2024 11:48 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Supreme Court asked the collegium of the Himachal Pradesh High Court to reconsider the names of two senior-most district and sessions judges for elevation as judges of the High Court.

Supreme Court asked the collegium of the Himachal Pradesh High Court to reconsider the names of two senior-most district and sessions judges for elevation as judges of the High Court. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on Friday (September 6, 2024) asked the collegium of the Himachal Pradesh High Court to reconsider the names of two senior-most district and sessions judges for elevation as judges of the High Court.

The apex court observed that the High Court Chief Justice could not individually reconsider a recommendation and it could only be done by a High Court collegium, acting collectively.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra delivered its verdict on the plea filed by the two senior-most district and sessions judges, alleging that their merit and seniority were not considered by the high court collegium in the selection of names for high court judgeship.

"There was no collective consultation and deliberation by the members of the high court collegium," the bench said while pronouncing the judgment.

"In light of the above, the High Court collegium should now reconsider the names of Chirag Bhanu Singh and Arvind Malhotra for elevation as judges of the high court, following the Supreme Court collegium decision dated January 4, 2024..." it said.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the two judicial officers referred to a Supreme Court collegium resolution of January 4 and the subsequent communication of the Union Ministry of Law and Justice to the Himachal Pradesh High Court and said that, according to these, the names of the petitioners should have been considered by the high court collegium.

Published - September 06, 2024 11:48 am IST

Related Topics

Himachal Pradesh / judiciary (system of justice) / justice and rights

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.