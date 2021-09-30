SC asks govt to ensure farmers’ bodies made parties in case

Petitioner says blocks caused by protests had turned her daily commute between Noida and Delhi a nightmare

The Supreme Court on Thursday said the government had to take the initiative to ensure that organisations of farmers, who are blocking the Capital’s arterial border roads with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana against the Central agricultural laws, were made parties in efforts to resolve the nearly a year-old impasse.

A Bench led by Justice S.K. Kaul stated that the issue could be resolved either through Parliament debates or in the judicial forum, but the blocking of highways, inconveniencing commuters cannot go on perpetually.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Noida resident Monica Agarwal, who highlighted that the blocks caused by the protests had turned her daily commute between Noida and Delhi a nightmare.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta noted that farmers were refusing to participate in talks before a high-level committee. Sections of highways have become inaccessible due to their protests. He suggested that farmers’ organisations be made parties in the current petition.

The court urged the government to take the initiative to make them parties rather than depend on Ms. Agarwal and other private citizens. Justice Kaul observed, “How will they know which organisations have to be made parties?”.

The Bench asked the government to file an application seeking permission to implead farmers’ bodies in the case. The court listed the case on Monday.

The court had consistently taken a nuanced stand on the issue, saying farmers have the right to protest but their agitation should not hinder traffic or public movement. It had pointed out that the solution to end the farmer-government impasse over the three agriculture laws lay with the government.

Protesting farmers have been camping on the outskirts of the Capital for over a year.

Recently, U.P. and Haryana filed affidavits in the court that said despite “sincere efforts”, farmers were not relenting.