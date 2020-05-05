SC asks govt. if it’s funding 85% train fare of migrant workers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the government whether it is funding 85% train fare of the stranded migrant workers journeying home but refused to intervene any further.

A Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan agreed with the government’s submission that it was proactively taking care of the situation.

The court heard but did not heed submissions made by advocate Prashant Bhushan that migrants and their families, mostly poor labourers wanting to return to their native villages to escape starvation and homelessness in the big cities after the COVID-19 lockdown, should be allowed to travel by train for free. Mr. Bhushan said even the 15% cost of travel was too high.

The noted civil rights lawyer, appearing for a former IIM(A) faculty member Jagdeep S Chhokar, and lawyer Gaurav Jain, said the authorities were compelling the migrants to procure medical certificates before they are allowed to travel. He said hundreds of them, including women, children and the elderly, were still opting to walk home.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta however objected to the submissions saying the government is the best judge of what is best and the court should not allow such “micro-managing” on the part of the PIL petitioners.

“We are following all rules as to how we can provide facilities to the migrant workers. We are very concerned. We have, and are, providing for their best interests. We are helping them all,” he said.

Mr. Mehta said the ground situation is being carefully monitored, especially regarding the quarantining of the migrants once they reach their villages.

“There is an SOP in place. The government has been proactive; we are concerned and we have to ensure that social distancing norms are followed.”

The court then said “all necessary steps are being taken [by the government], no need to pass any further orders”.

The court declined a plea to expand the definition of “migrant workers” and “stranded persons”.

The court was hearing a petition which urged the government to arrange safe transport for stranded migrant workers to their hometowns and villages.

It had said the workers were among the worst-affected lot due to the lockdown. It had argued that they were kept away from their families, and probably, a source of shelter and livelihood at their native villages. The lockdown has, it said, led to more sufferings for them than the average earning citizen ensconced in their own homes.

“The fundamental right of migrant workers to move freely throughout the territory of India and their right to reside and settle in any part cannot be suspended for an indefinite period,” the petition had said.