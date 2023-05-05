ADVERTISEMENT

SC asks CJM court to decide the course ahead on rape complaint against Vijayvargiya, two others

May 05, 2023 02:50 am | Updated 02:50 am IST - NEW DELHI

The apex court found that the Alipur Chief Judicial Magistrate had completely misread the High Court order

The Hindu Bureau

BJP’s General Secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya. File. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Alipur Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) to apply his “judicial mind” and decide the future course of action to be taken on a woman’s allegations of rape against BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and two others.

“We do not intend to go into the question of the merits of the allegations and what procedure the Magistrate should follow, as this is an aspect which the Magistrate must first consider and decide judiciously and as per the law,” a Bench led by Justice M.R. Shah observed in a 63-page judgment.

The train of events began soon after the CJM dismissed the woman’s complaint that she was raped by Mr. Vijayvargiya, Jishnu Basu and Pradeep Joshi in 2018. The Magistrate reasoned that her application, in 2020, to order a police investigation was filed two years after the alleged incident.

However, the Calcutta High Court set aside the CJM’s order. The High Court concluded that the two-year delay need to be considered only during trial and not at the stage of lodging a complaint for investigation.

The High Court had remanded the woman’s complaint back to the CJM, who would take an independent decision on the course ahead.

However, the CJM, post the High Court order, immediately registered a First Information Report (FIR).

Sets aside order

Justice Shah, authoring the judgment, upheld the High Court decision and set aside the CJM’s order to register an FIR.

The apex court found that the CJM had completely misread the High Court order.

“We were informed that the Magistrate, on remand, has passed an order under Section 156(3) directing registration of the FIR. He has misread the order and directions given by the High Court,” Justice Shah observed.

The apex court said the CJM is supposed to first independently examine and apply his judicious mind to the allegations, and only then exercise discretion whether or not to direct the registration of an FIR.

The court said the CJM could even order a preliminary inquiry to be held into the allegations.

