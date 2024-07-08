ADVERTISEMENT

SC asks Centre to frame model policy on menstrual leave for women

Published - July 08, 2024 01:39 pm IST - New Delhi

How will the leave encourage more women to be part of the workforce, the court asked the petitioner and said mandating such leave will lead to women “being shunned from the workforce”

PTI

 The top court had earlier disposed of a plea seeking menstrual pain leave for women students and working women across the country. File. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The Supreme Court on July 8 directed the Centre to frame a model policy on menstrual leave for women employees by holding consultations with States and other stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the issue related to policy and was not an issue for the courts to look into. Moreover, such a decision from a court on granting such leave to women may prove to be counterproductive and “detrimental” to the cause as employers may avoid employing them.

Also read | Recognise ‘this leave’ as a woman’s right

How will the leave encourage more women to be part of the workforce, the court asked the petitioner and said mandating such leave will lead to women "being shunned from the workforce". "...we do not want that,” the bench said “This is actually a government policy aspect and not for the courts to look into, " it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Petitioner says that a representation was submitted to the Centre in May 2023. Since the issues raise multifarious objectives of state policy, there is no reason for this court to intervene in light of our previous order,” it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The bench, however, permitted lawyer Rakesh Khanna, appearing for petitioner and lawyer Shailendra Tripathi, to move the secretary of the Ministry of Women and Child Development and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.

“We request the secretary to look into the matter at the policy level and take a decision after consulting all stakeholders and see if a model policy can be framed,” it ordered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let alone menstrual leave, these women do not have access to even washrooms or sanitary pads

The court made it clear that that the consultation process of the Centre will not come in the way of States if they take any steps in this regard.

The top court had earlier disposed of a plea seeking menstrual pain leave for women students and working women across the country.

It had then said that since the issue falls under the policy domain, a representation can be made to the Centre. The senior lawyer said that till date no decision has been taken by the Centre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US