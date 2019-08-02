National

SC asks Centre to decide by Aug 14 appointment of Kureshi as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh HC

Justice Kureshi. Photo: bombayhighcourt.nic.in

  

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to take a decision by August 14 on apex court collegium’s recommendation to appoint Justice A A Kureshi as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that the Union government be given 10 days more for taking the decision as Parliament was still in session.

“Whatever decision you want to take, take that and place it before the court,” the bench said, adding that it can be put either on the judicial side or on the administrative side.

The bench, also comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, was hearing a PIL filed by the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association seeking a direction to the Centre to act upon the May 10 recommendation of the collegium to appoint Justice Kureshi, who is currently the Bombay High Court judge, as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

