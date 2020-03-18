National

SC asks Centre, J&K administration to inform by next week if it is releasing Omar Abdullah

Apex court tells Centre’s counsel that Abdullah’s sister Sara Abdullah Pilot’s plea against his detention will be heard on merit if he is not released soon

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration to inform by next week if it is releasing former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who has been detained since the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.

A Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M.R. Shah told counsel appearing for the Centre that Abdullah’s sister Sara Abdullah Pilot’s plea against his detention will be heard on merit if he is not released soon.

“If you are releasing him, then release him soon or we will hear the matter on merits,” the Bench said.

Also Read
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (C) with his wife Molly (L) and his daughter Safia (2L) after meeting with his son and also former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (2R) at Hari Niwas sub-jail, where Omar Abdullah has been held under preventive custody for the last seven months, in Srinagar on March 14, 2020.

NC chief Farooq Abdullah meets his son Omar Abdullah in sub-jail in Srinagar

 

The observations came after counsel for the Centre and the J&K administration informed the court that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing in the matter, is arguing in another court.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, said the court should fix a short date for hearing the matter.

To this the Bench said only six benches are functioning due to the ongoing arrangement in the apex court and it does not know when the next turn will come.

“Probably next week we are sitting and the matter will be taken up at that time,” the Bench said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Article 370
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 18, 2020 2:07:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sc-asks-centre-jk-administration-to-inform-by-next-week-if-it-is-releasing-omar-abdullah/article31097768.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY