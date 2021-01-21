SC asks Centre and makers for response on Mirzapur plea

Showing shameless things in the name of Mirzapur is an insult to the city, says plea

Petitioners say web series has ‘completely tarnished’ the image of the place by showing it as a ‘city of goons’

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre, Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment Private Limited to respond to a plea that the web series Mirzapur had “completely tarnished” the historical and cultural image of the place by showing it as a “city of goons”.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Sharad A. Bobde issued notices on the plea, which alleged that showing “shameless things” in the name of Mirzapur was an insult to the rich culture of the city. The petitioner, Mirzapur-resident Sujeet Kumar Singh, said he has filed the plea to protect the “historical and cultural value” of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh.

“Mirzapur had rich cultural value but in 2018, Excel Entertainment has launched a web series named Mirzapur of nine episodes in which they have shown Mirzapur a city of goons and adulteress,” the plea said.

“By showing such ridiculous and shameless things on the name of a city/district is the insult of approximately 30 lakh population and rich culture of Mirzapur,” it said.

During the hearing conducted through video-conferencing, the counsel appearing for the petitioner told the Bench that the plea has become infructuous as the web series had already been telecast.

However, the Bench said it was issuing notices on the plea.

The second season of the web series was released last year.

“Such movies and web series are clear violation of the dictum of the Supreme Court to block the publication or transmission of obscene material in any electronic form,” it said.

The petition said the web series was full of “nudity, vulgarity and abusive language”.