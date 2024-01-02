ADVERTISEMENT

SC asks Centre about aftercare services for special children after they turn 18

January 02, 2024 02:58 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud issued notice to the Centre and posted the case after four weeks

The Hindu Bureau

Supreme Court sought the government’s response to a plea for framing guidelines to provide aftercare services to special or sick children, who are in need of protection under the Juvenile Justice Act, after they turn 18 years of age. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on January 2 sought the government’s response to a plea for framing guidelines to provide aftercare services to special or sick children, who are in need of protection under the Juvenile Justice Act, after they turn 18 years of age.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud issued notice to the Centre and posted the case after four weeks.

ALSO READ
Uyare, a bid to help special children reach high

The petition filed by K.S.R. Menon highlighted the lack of aftercare initiatives for children described in Section 2 (14) (iv) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act of 2015.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The provision deals with children who are “mentally ill or mentally or physically challenged or suffering from terminal or incurable disease, having no one to support or look after or having parents or guardians unfit to take care, if found so by the Board or the Committee” under the Act.

“There is a concern for children with special needs after they turn 18…” advocate Abhir Phukan, appearing for the petitioner, pointed out.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US