SC asks Centre about aftercare services for special children after they turn 18

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud issued notice to the Centre and posted the case after four weeks

January 02, 2024 02:58 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Supreme Court sought the government's response to a plea for framing guidelines to provide aftercare services to special or sick children, who are in need of protection under the Juvenile Justice Act, after they turn 18 years of age.

Supreme Court sought the government’s response to a plea for framing guidelines to provide aftercare services to special or sick children, who are in need of protection under the Juvenile Justice Act, after they turn 18 years of age. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on January 2 sought the government’s response to a plea for framing guidelines to provide aftercare services to special or sick children, who are in need of protection under the Juvenile Justice Act, after they turn 18 years of age.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud issued notice to the Centre and posted the case after four weeks.

The petition filed by K.S.R. Menon highlighted the lack of aftercare initiatives for children described in Section 2 (14) (iv) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act of 2015.

The provision deals with children who are “mentally ill or mentally or physically challenged or suffering from terminal or incurable disease, having no one to support or look after or having parents or guardians unfit to take care, if found so by the Board or the Committee” under the Act.

“There is a concern for children with special needs after they turn 18…” advocate Abhir Phukan, appearing for the petitioner, pointed out.

