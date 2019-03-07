Names for Lokpal shortlisted, Supreme Court told

Attorney-General K.K. Venugopal informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that names for Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman, have been shortlisted and forwarded to the Selection Committee chaired by the Prime Minister.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi asked Mr. Venugopal to enquire within 10 days about the probable date by which the Selection Committee would meet to finalise the appointment of the first Lokpal Chairperson and members.

Mr. Venugopal, appearing for the government, said he received a letter from the Search Committee chairperson and former Supreme Court judge, Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, on September 28 informing him that three panels of shortlisted names, for the Lokpal Chairperson and judicial and non-judicial members, had been handed over to the high-power Selection Committee.

On January 17, the apex court had put the Search Committee on a clock, giving it time till February-end to shortlist a panel of suitable names and pass it on to the Selection Committee.

Mr. Venugopal said there were 10 names shortlisted for Lokpal Chairperson and five names each for judicial and non-judicial members.

The court refused a plea by petitioner NGO Common Cause, represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, to put the shortlisted names in the public domain for the sake of transparency. Chief Justice Gogoi observed that there was no provision in the Lokpal Act to gather public opinion on shortlisted names.

The court, however, did not dispose of the case despite the AG’s submission that nothing remained in the matter. The Bench decided to keep the case on stand-by and wait for Mr. Venugopal’s response on the date of meeting of the Selection Committee. Mr. Venugopal said the Selection Committee comprised high-ranking authorities and it would take some time to fix a date for all of them to sit together.

Under Section 4 (1) of the Lokpal Act, the Selection Committee consists of the Prime Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker, Leader of the Opposition (LoP), the Chief Justice of India or a Supreme Court judge nominated by him and an eminent jurist.

Mr. Venugopal said in the absence of an LoP, the leader of the single largest party in Opposition in the 16th Lok Sabha would be a ‘special invitee’. The AG pointed out that appointment of Lokpal Chairperson or members would not become invalid “merely by reason of any vacancy in the Selection Committee.”