SC-appointed panel on farm laws submits report

Members of various farm unions burn copies of the new farm laws during their protest in Jalandhar on Sunday. PTI  

The Supreme Court-appointed committee to study the three new controversial agricultural laws has submitted its report to the apex court on March 19 in a sealed cover, one of its members said on Wednesday.

Farmers have been protesting seeking repeal of the three contentious farm laws on the borders of New Delhi for the last five months now. The Supreme Court had, on January 11, stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse.

The committee was given two months to study the laws and consult all stakeholders.

“We submitted the report on March 19 in a sealed cover. Now, the court will decide the future course of action,” one of the members of the committee P.K. Mishra told PTI.

As per the committee's official website, the panel held total 12 rounds of consultations with various stakeholders, including farmers groups, farmer producers organisations (FPOs) procurement agencies, professionals, academicians, private as well as state agriculture marketing boards.

The panel also held nine internal meetings before finalising the report.

Apart from Mishra, Shetkari Sanghatana President Anil Ghanwat and agri-economist and former Chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) Ashok Gulati are other members of the panel.

The fourth member Bhartiya Kisan Union President Bhupinder Singh Mann had, however, recused himself from the committee before the work began.

