SC allows women, as interim measure, to take NDA exam

NEW DELHI

18 August 2021 17:26 IST

Court pulls up Army for its ‘regressive mindset’

The Supreme Court pulled up the Army for its “regressive mindset” while allowing women, as an interim measure, to take the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination on September 5.

A Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy found it “absurd” that women were not allowed to appear for the NDA even after the apex court, in a judgment, directed Permanent Commission for women in the Army.

“Why are you continuing in this direction? Even after Justice D.Y. Chandrachud’s judgment expanding the horizons and extending Permanent Commission in the Army to women? This is unfounded now! We are finding it absurd! Will the Army only act when a judicial order is passed? Not otherwise,” Justice Kaul asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.

Senior advocate Chinmoy Pradip Sharma, advocates Mohit Paul and Sunaina Phul appeared for the petitioners.

‘Policy decision’

Ms. Bhati said she had, as a private lawyer, represented the women officers who fought for Permanent Commission, in the apex court. She argued that it was a policy decision not to allow women take the NDA exam while they were permitted entry through the Indian Military Academy (IMA) and the Officers Training Academy (OTA).

The court asked why “co-education is a problem” in the NDA. “The policy decision is based on gender discrimination,” it observed, asking the Army and the government to take an expansive and constructive view on the issue. It asked the UPSC to give maximum publicity to its interim order. It said it would consider the larger issue of admission of women to the NDA as a policy later on.