SC allows to inspect medical reports of treatment to jailed activist Gautam Navlakha

Navlakha, the court had said, would remain in police custody during his stay at the hospital.

The Supreme Court on October 21, 2022 allowed parties on the side of jailed activist Gautam Navlakha to inspect the medical reports of his treatment at Jaslok Hospital where he is being taken for consultations.

A Bench led by Justice K.M. Joseph scheduled the case for further hearing on November 9. Mr. Navlakha had approached the court with a plea to shift himnfrom Taloja Jail to house arrest in medical grounds.

On September 29, the court had ordered Mr. Navlakha, arrested in 2018 in the Bhima Koregaon case, to be taken immediately to a hospital of his choice for thorough medical treatment.

The Bench had ordered the Superintendent, Taloja Central Prison, Navi Mumbai, to take the petitioner immediately to the Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai (Mr. Navlakha's choice of hospital) for medical check-up and treatment.

"We further direct that Sahba Husain (partner of the petitioner) and Mridula Kothari (sister of the petitioner) alone will be permitted to interact with the petitioner in the hospital which we permit as per the rules of the hospital. The hospital authority will send up the report to this court by the next date of hearing," the court order had said.