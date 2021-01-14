SC allows time to Jamiat to make changes in plea

NEW DELHI

14 January 2021

The Supreme Court allowed time to Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind to make amendments in its petition challenging Assam NRC coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma’s order to delete the names of “ineligible” persons in the final list. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde listed the case again next week. The Bench had questioned why the organisation, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, wanted contempt action against Mr. Sarma.

