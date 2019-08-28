National

Yechury to ‘report’ back condition of Tarigami to SC

Jammu and Kashmir CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami

Jammu and Kashmir CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

more-in

After the Supreme Court permitted him to visit Jammu and Kashmir and meet CPI(M) leader and four-time MLA Yusuf Tarigami, whose whereabouts are unknown since August 5, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet, “The Supreme Court has permitted me to go to Srinagar and see Com Yousuf Tarigami and “report” back to them on the condition of his health. Once I meet him, return and report to the Court, I will make a more detailed statement.“ 

Mr. Yechury had made two attempts to meet Mr. Tarigami but was turned away at the Srinagar airport by the authorities on both occasions.

He will file an affidavit before the Supreme Court on his return.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics National
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 3, 2019 12:54:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sc-allows-sitaram-yechury-to-visit-jk-to-meet-party-colleague-yusuf-tarigami/article29276767.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY