Yechury to ‘report’ back condition of Tarigami to SC

After the Supreme Court permitted him to visit Jammu and Kashmir and meet CPI(M) leader and four-time MLA Yusuf Tarigami, whose whereabouts are unknown since August 5, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet, “The Supreme Court has permitted me to go to Srinagar and see Com Yousuf Tarigami and “report” back to them on the condition of his health. Once I meet him, return and report to the Court, I will make a more detailed statement.“
Mr. Yechury had made two attempts to meet Mr. Tarigami but was turned away at the Srinagar airport by the authorities on both occasions.
He will file an affidavit before the Supreme Court on his return.
