Supreme Court allows Sanjay Kumar Mishra to continue as ED director till September 15

July 27, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court, on July 27, allowed Sanjay Kumar Mishra to continue as Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director till September 15, 2023.

The Supreme Court also ordered that no further application from the government would be entertained on this issue again.

It said Mr. Mishra would cease to be ED Director from September 15-16 midnight.

Supreme Court also clarified that in ordinary circumstances it would not have allowed the government’s plea for extension. It said the extension till September 15 has been given in national and public interest.

During the hearing Justice B.R. Gavai asked the Centre “Are you not giving a picture here that your entire department is full of incompetent people except for this one person... Is it not demoralising for the entire force that except for this one person, the entire department will collapse?”

The Justice also said to the Centre that “the court could have stopped this person from continuing as ED Director from the very day of the judgment on July 11. We gave you time till July 31 for the sake of smooth transition”.

