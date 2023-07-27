HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Court allows Sanjay Kumar Mishra to continue as ED director till September 15

The Supreme Court said that Mr. Mishra would cease to be ED Director from September 15-16 midnight

July 27, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - New Delhi

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal
File photo of Enforcement Directorate director Sanjay Kumar MIshra. Photo: Twitter/@AssociationIRS via ANI

File photo of Enforcement Directorate director Sanjay Kumar MIshra. Photo: Twitter/@AssociationIRS via ANI

The Supreme Court, on July 27, allowed Sanjay Kumar Mishra to continue as Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director till September 15, 2023.

The Supreme Court also ordered that no further application from the government would be entertained on this issue again.

ALSO READ
Why did you give Sanjay Kumar Mishra third extension: Sibal on Amit Shah's remark

It said Mr. Mishra would cease to be ED Director from September 15-16 midnight.

Supreme Court also clarified that in ordinary circumstances it would not have allowed the government’s plea for extension. It said the extension till September 15 has been given in national and public interest.

During the hearing Justice B.R. Gavai asked the Centre “Are you not giving a picture here that your entire department is full of incompetent people except for this one person... Is it not demoralising for the entire force that except for this one person, the entire department will collapse?”

The Justice also said to the Centre that “the court could have stopped this person from continuing as ED Director from the very day of the judgment on July 11. We gave you time till July 31 for the sake of smooth transition”.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / justice and rights / national government

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.