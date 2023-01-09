ADVERTISEMENT

SC allows plea on Joshimath ‘land-sinking’ to be mentioned for early hearing on January 10

January 09, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The petition wants the incident to be declared a national disaster while blaming large-scale industrialisation as a reason

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a petition concerning the Joshimath “land-sinking” incident in Uttarakhand to be mentioned for early hearing on January 10, provided it is listed before a Bench.

“Mention again on Tuesday after following the due process when your matter is in the mentioning list,” Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud addressed advocate Parmeshwar Nath Mishra, appearing for petitioner Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, after he mentioned the case out-of-turn.

Assistance sought

The petition wants the incident to be declared a national disaster while blaming large-scale industrialisation as a reason. The petition sought immediate financial assistance and compensation to the affected people. It also sought a direction to the National Disaster Management Authority to actively support the residents of Joshimath in this challenging time.

“No development is needed at the cost of human life and their ecosystem and if any such thing is to happen, then it is the duty of the State and the Union government to stop the same immediately at war level,” the plea said.

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites such as Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is reported to be sinking gradually with huge cracks developing in houses, roads and fields there.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered immediate evacuation of 600 families living in houses at risk.

