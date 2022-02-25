SC allows petitioner to move HC regarding Tripura violence

Legal Correspondent February 25, 2022 22:07 IST

Bench tells State police not to take any coersive action against the petitioner

Supreme Court | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed a petitioner seeking an independent and impartial probe by a special investigation team into the alleged incidents of violence which took place in Tripura last year to move the State High Court. A Bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant also directed the State Police to not take any coercive action against petitioner, Ethesham Hashmi, in case he chose to appear before the Tripura High Court physically. The Tripura government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, had portrayed the petition as “selective outrage”, wondering why the petitioner had not filed a public interest petition about the West Bengal violence. Mr. Mehta said the petitioner should not post any “inflammatory” messages on social media. The law officer said the High Court was already hearing a suo motu case regarding the violence and the government would place its arguments before it. The State said it would also raise issues about the credentials of the petitioner in the High Court. “All the rights and contentions of the parties are left open on the merits of the proceedings. The proceedings should take place expeditiously,” the court observed in the order. In a January hearing of the case, advocate Prashant Bhushan, for Mr. Hashmi, had accused the State government of indulging in “whataboutery”.



