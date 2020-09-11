SC allows NLSIU to conduct NLAT

A file photo of the NLSIU campus in Bengaluru.

New Delhi

11 September 2020 15:27 IST

However, Bench ordered the law institute to neither declare results nor proceed further with admission process till court took final decision on NLAT validity

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the National Law School India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, to conduct its National Law Admission Test (NLAT) 2020 scheduled for September 12.

However, a three-judge Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan ordered the premier law institute to neither declare the results nor proceed further with the admission process till the court took a final decision on the validity of NLAT.

The court said it was allowing the NLSIU to conduct the exam because it did not want to add to the stress of students’ by any change in schedule at this last minute.

Advertising

Advertising

“Since students are ready, exams can be held tomorrow [September 12]. We will not stay their holding. But you will not declare the results or hold admissions until we decide”, Justice Bhushan observed.

Very serious matter: court

Issuing notice to the NLSIU, the court said this was a “very serious matter and requires detailed examination”. It has scheduled the next hearing for September 16.

Senior advocate Nidhesh Gupta and advocate Vipin Nair, for petitioners Rakesh Kumar Agarwalla and former NLSIU Vice Chancellor Venkata Rau, said NLAT was a “hogwash”.

Mr. Rau had described NLAT as an “elitist” online admission process. He said the sudden notification by the NLSIU about a separate admission test had left thousands of aspirants in a state of fear and confusion.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, also for the petitioners, said only one-third of the original number of students had registered to take NLAT.

Mr. Gupta said technical requirements to access the NLAT papers were high-end. Admission to the NLSIU had been rendered out of reach for those from marginalised families.

‘Consortium will collapse’

Senior advocate P.S. Narasimha, for the Consortium of National Law Universities, said the NLSIU’s move to turn its back on the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), scheduled for September 29, and conduct its own exclusive entrance exam would lead to the collapse of the consortium of 22 universities. The NLSIU had no power to devise an independent admission process and gone against the “core values of the consortium and policies and decisions of the governing body”.

The Supreme Court had foreseen the problem of each university going its own separate way leading to a multitude of entrance tests. “The Supreme Court had seen this problem and formed the consortium. Otherwise, every university will conduct its own exams. The NLSIU Vice Chancellor was also part of this consortium... The consortium will collapse if you [the court) permit this”, he argued.

‘Only school with trimesters’

Appearing for the NLSIU, senior advocate Arvind Datar said over 30,000 had registered for NLAT. “The exam is tomorrow. What do we do? We have arranged for 30 centres”, he submitted. He explained that the NLSIU was the only school with trimesters.

“We had repeatedly said that please don’t go beyond September [with the admission process] or our whole year will collpase. That we are looking at the prospect of a zero year. We will lose ₹16 crore over five years. It will lead to loss of opportunity for 120 students”, he said. NLAT has been devised for only this year. “It is only for one year. Next year we will go back to CLAT”, he assured the court.