SC allows news portal to withdraw appeal in defamation case filed by Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah

The Supreme Court on August 27 allowed news portal ‘The Wire’ and its scribes to withdraw their appeal against the Gujarat High Court order in a defamation case filed by Jay Shah, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, over an article, even as it expressed anguish over the way journalism is being practised in the country.

The apex court said the trial against them will be expeditiously completed by the competent court.

Though a Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra allowed the withdrawal of appeals, pending in the apex court for around one-and-a-half years, it expressed anguish over the way journalism is being practised in the country now.

The Bench also comprising justices M.R. Shah and B.R. Gavai said that it has become a fashion to serve notice to a person for explanation and even before it can be answered, the articles are published within five to six hours.

The Bench made this remark when senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the portal and its scribes, sought withdrawal of the appeals filed by them.

The Gujarat High Court on November 28, 2017, rejected the petition by 'The Wire' that challenged a gag order passed by a lower court in the civil defamation case filed by Mr. Jay Shah. The petitioners wanted the interim order of the trial court quashed and set aside as it was passed without issuing notices to the defendants, and claimed that the facts did not warrant an ex-parte order.

Earlier, the top court had asked Mr. Jay Shah and ‘The Wire’, along with its scribes, to try to amicably settle the case.