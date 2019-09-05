SC allows Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter to meet her in Kashmir

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, to travel to Srinagar to meet her detained mother in private.

But when she asked the court’s permission to move around in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked, “Why do you want to move around? It is very cold in Srinagar”.

The top judge did not pay heed to the government’s insistence that Ms. Iltija Mufti had no business moving the “august forum” of the Supreme Court. The Centre said she should have ideally gone to the local District Magistrate for permission to meet her mother.

Ms. Mehbooba Mufti, a PDP leader, has been under detention since August 5 in the backdrop of the abrogation of provisions of Article 370, the ensuing curfew and bifurcation of the State into a Union Territory. She is among several leaders under detention in Jammu and Kashmir. The Valley has been in a state of lockdown for the past one month.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal said Ms. Mehbooba Mufti’s mother and sister had met her after taking permission from the Magistrate. “Why should she [Iltija] come here now?” Mr. Venugopal asked.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said there may be something more to Ms. Iltija Mufti’s appeal than the “ostensible purpose’ to meet her mother.

But the Chief Justice stopped them short, addressing the two top law officers that “it is her privilege to move this forum... Are you going to prevent her from meeting her mother?”

Ms. Iltija Mufti said she was not permitted to leave her house in Srinagar from August 5 to August 22 by the authorities. “There was a chilling effect on my movement,” senior lawyer Nitya Ramakrishna for Ms. Iltija Mufti submitted.

Finally, the court gave Ms. Iltija Mufti, who is presently in Chennai, to return to Srinagar at a time of her choice to meet her mother in private. The court recorded the government’s assurance that it would “not prevent” her from doing this. As for moving around in Srinagar, the apex court said she would have to take the permission of the authorities.

Tarigami’s medical treatment

The court further ordered CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami to be flown in to Delhi from Srinagar for advanced treatment at AIIMS.

The decision came on the basis of a petition filed by party general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who had visited the ailing Mr. Tarigami, also under detention, in his hometown in the Valley. Mr. Yechury, however, said he would still pursue his case against the curfew and restrictions in the Supreme Court. The court issued notice to the government in this regard and asked the latter to respond in a week.

Communication blockade

The court heard Anuradha Bhasin, executive editor of Kashmir Times, who said the communication blockade continued unabated even after 31 days.

Senior lawyer Vrinda Grover, for Ms. Bhasin, demanded the government to produce the order or notification by which it had shut down mobile and Internet services.

“What are journalists and the media supposed to do here to report on Kashmir with freedom and fairness?” Ms. Grover argued in an impassioned manner.

She referred to an incident of how a doctor was detained for seeking better medical amenities. Mr. Mehta immediately countered that this was “factually incorrect”.

A lawyer from Jammu and Kashmir said the “people there are suffocating. There is no access to hospitals and no means of transportation”.

Mr. Venugopal said the claim about lack of access to hospitals was totally wrong.

“Seven lakh patients have accessed hospitals during this period. Major surgeries were held in 4,334 cases and minor surgeries were conducted on 44,236 patients,” Mr. Venugopal countered.

He said restrictions had been eased on a “step-by-step” basis and 80% of land lines had been restored.

The court issued notice to the government and asked the government to file its response in a week. It said all the petitions challenging the curfew and restrictions imposed in the Valley would be heard on September 16.

“We have fixed these petitions as early as possible on September 16. We have done the best we can... We may give some relief then, we don’t know...” Chief Justice Gogoi observed.