SC allows Maudany to visit his native Kerala

April 17, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on April 17 relaxed the bail condition of Abdul Nazir Maudany, People’s Democratic Party chairman and prime accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts case, and allowed him to visit his native Kerala.

A Bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela Trivedi said Maudany, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Haris Beeran, would bear the expense of his police escort. The court listed the case again on July 10.

The petition filed by Maudany said the apex court had granted him bail in July 2014 till the disposal of the case by the Karnataka trial court. However, the apex court had imposed the condition that he would not leave Bengaluru.

Maudany urged the court to allow him to travel to his hometown in Kerala during the pendency. He said that about eight years had elapsed since July 2014 and the Karnataka government had not been able to fulfill its assurance at the time that the trial would be completed in four months.

‘Lethargic attitude’

Maudany argued that the trial was “protracted on account of the lethargic attitude of the respondent [Karnataka].

“He was constrained to remain in Bengaluru, away from his hometown, facing unfamiliar atmosphere, unfavourable climate conditions and extra financial burden. He has been suffering from a catena of diseases and his health condition is critical,” the petition said.

“Looking to the applicant’s own medical condition as well as his ailing parents who are residing in the State of Kerala, as an interim measure, we consider it appropriate to order that the applicant be allowed to visit Kerala for a period up to July 8, 2023 to meet his ailing parents accompanied by the Karnataka police escort and return in the same manner... It is open for Karnataka to take all such precautions to ensure that the applicant does not abuse the liberty granted,” the court ordered.